IPL 2025: Ashwani Kumar’s four-wicket blitz secures big win for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 wickets in IPL 2025, thanks to a stellar debut performance by Ashwani Kumar. KKR collapsed to just 116 runs, with MI chasing the target comfortably with 43 balls to spare.

MI won the toss and chose to bowl, and their bowlers immediately applied pressure. Deepak Chahar dismissed Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer early. Trent Boult also joined the attack, removing Sunil Narine for a duck.

Ashwani Kumar’s four-wicket haul ripped through KKR’s middle order. He took the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell. Despite a fighting 26 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, KKR struggled to reach a competitive total.

In response, MI chased down 117 with ease. Ryan Rickelton’s 62 off 41 balls set the tone, while Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire 27 off 9 balls sealed the win. Ashwani Kumar’s 4 wickets earned him the Player of the Match award.