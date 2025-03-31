Elon Musk takes on Wisconsin supreme court race with $1 million in checks to voters

Billionaire Elon Musk made headlines on Sunday by handing out million-dollar checks to two voters in Wisconsin. The Tesla CEO, who is also a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, made the gesture during a rally in Green Bay. Musk aimed to boost support for conservative candidate Brad Schimel in the state’s Supreme Court election, which has become the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.

Musk’s donation was part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the election. He promised to pay $20 for every voter recruited in the final days before the April 1 election. Musk emphasized the importance of Schimel’s victory, claiming that a loss could have serious consequences for issues like abortion rights, labor rights, and election rules.

The race, though technically nonpartisan, has become a key battleground for conservative and liberal forces. Musk warned that the liberal candidate, Susan Crawford, was leading and could shift the court’s balance. He argued that the outcome would have long-term implications, even affecting district redrawing that could hurt Republican chances in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Musk’s actions come after his previous efforts to support conservative causes. In 2024, he gave checks to voters supporting petitions for conservative policies. Despite legal challenges, including a lawsuit by Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General, Musk’s giveaways were allowed to proceed. His involvement signals a deepening commitment to influencing key races and shaping the future of U.S. politics.