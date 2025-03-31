LPG prices rise again: Consumers face higher costs starting April 1

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, effective from April 1, 2025. The new price of LPG has risen by Rs0.54 per kilogram, bringing the price to Rs248.37 per kg. As a result, the cost of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs6.40, bringing the new price to Rs2,930.71. This price hike will directly impact household energy costs, which have already been under pressure.

OGRA explained that the revised LPG price includes several components, including the producer price, marketing margin, distribution margin, and transportation charges. The total marketing, distribution, and transport margins are Rs35,000 per metric tonne. This includes Rs17,000 for marketing, Rs10,000 for distribution, and Rs8,000 for transportation. These factors contribute to the overall increase in LPG prices.

The regulator regularly adjusts LPG prices to reflect changes in production costs and market conditions. OGRA’s aim is to ensure the prices are in line with current market trends. Although there was a recent reduction in LPG prices earlier this month, with a decrease of Rs72.57 for the 11.8kg domestic cylinder, this new hike counters that relief.

Earlier in March, OGRA had reduced the price of the domestic LPG cylinder by Rs72.57, providing temporary relief to consumers. However, with the new price increase, households will now face higher energy costs from April 1, 2025. Consumers are now urged to adjust their budgets accordingly as the price adjustments reflect broader market dynamics and production costs.