4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Karachi, no major damage reported

A moderate earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Karachi and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon. The tremors were felt at 4:11 PM. According to the Met Office, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers. The epicenter was located 75 kilometers north of Karachi.

Residents across the city quickly reported the tremors on social media, describing a brief but noticeable shake. The Earthquake Monitoring Center confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude at 4.7 on the Richter scale. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties from the affected areas.

The earthquake’s moderate strength did not cause major destruction, but it still caused temporary panic among residents. Authorities have been monitoring the situation and are assessing any potential risks. There are no reports of aftershocks yet, but the public has been advised to stay alert.

Despite the initial shock, residents of Karachi are relieved that the earthquake did not cause any serious harm. The city’s emergency services are on standby, and local officials are keeping the public informed. Authorities continue to urge people to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines in case of further tremors.