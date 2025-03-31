Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘war crime’ with military hospital strike

Ukraine accused Russia of committing a “war crime” during its weekend attack on the city of Kharkiv, as the US-backed ceasefire efforts continue to prove elusive.

Six strikes hit the northeastern border city overnight Saturday into Sunday, wounding personnel undergoing treatment at a military hospital and killing at least two people in a residential building, according to Ukrainian officials.

A spokesperson for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, Dmytro Chubenko, confirmed two deaths and said another 30 people were wounded, including children.

According to the emergency medical services, the “massive attack” reduced one home to a fiery ruin and damaged other houses, office buildings, cars and garages.

The Ukrainian army said that a military hospital building and nearby residential buildings “were damaged by a Shahed drone”. “According to preliminary reports, there are casualties among the military personnel who were undergoing treatment at the medical centre,” it added.

Kyiv does not typically reveal information on military casualties and did not say how many soldiers were wounded.

It accused Russia of having carried out a “war crime” and “violating the norms of international humanitarian law”.

The latest deadly strikes come as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes for a speedy end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive.

“For too long now, America’s proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table without an adequate response from Russia,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Saturday.

“There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia,” he added, thanking those countries “who understand this” and have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Both Moscow and Kyiv agreed to the concept of a Black Sea truce following talks with US officials earlier this week, but Russia said the deal would not enter into force until the West lifted certain sanctions.

Rapprochement between Washington and Moscow since Trump’s return to office and his threats to stop supporting Kyiv have bolstered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence.

On the battlefield, his defence ministry claimed Saturday to have captured two Ukrainian villages: Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

Putin has meanwhile called for a “transitional administration” as part of the peace process, reiterating his long-standing desire to oust Zelenskyy and install a more Moscow-friendly government in Kyiv.

Putin, in power for 25 years and repeatedly elected in votes with no competition, has repeatedly questioned Zelenskyy’s “legitimacy” as Ukrainian president, after his initial five-year mandate ended in May 2024.

Under Ukrainian law, elections are suspended during times of major military conflict, and Zelenskyy’s domestic opponents have all said no ballots should be held until after the conflict.