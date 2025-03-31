Nine killed in Gaza on Eidul Fitr as Israeli strikes continue

At least nine Palestinians, including five children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday as Gazans marked the first day of Eidul Fitr. Palestinian officials said Israeli forces targeted several locations across the enclave, including residential areas, adding to the growing death toll in the nearly six-month-long war. Four people were killed in an Israeli shelling that hit a tent sheltering displaced families in the Qizan Abu Rishwan area, south of Khan Yunis, said the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Two more civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabalia, in the north of the enclave. A separate dronFe strike wounded several civilians in Khirbet Al-Adas, north of Rafah.