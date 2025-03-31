Rajjar methai, other local favorites, shine on Eid

On the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations, the streets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are filled with the tantalizing aroma of traditional sweets including Rajjar Methai, attracting people in droves.

Among the most coveted is the Rajjar sweet, a local delicacy of Charsadda district that has long been a part of the region’s festive traditions.

One such shopkeeper, Barkatullah, was overjoyed with the surge in demand for Rajar Mithai on occasion of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

As his sweet shop in Rajjar Bazaar, located just north of Charsadda city, bustled with activity, Barkatullah had to hire three extra workers to keep up with the flood of orders. Customers from across KP, as well as shopkeepers from distant districts, placed large orders, eager to secure their share of the beloved treat.

“My grandfather started this business back when Pakistan gained independence,” Barkatullah explained, his voice filled with pride. “He was known as Pehlawan, and now I’m part of the third generation keeping this tradition alive.”

Known across the country—and even abroad—Rajar Mithai is especially popular for its rich flavor, crafted from pure Gur sourced from the fertile lands of Charsadda and Mardan districts.

Despite modern changes in production methods, the core of the sweet remains the same, with flour, butter, and Gur mixed to create its signature taste.

However, Barkatullah noted that the recipe has evolved slightly over the years to enhance the flavor, reflecting changes in ingredient availability.

Noor Shah, another sweet shop owner in Charsadda Bazaar, emphasizes the purity of his product. “Only ghee, flour, sugar, and milk go into our sweets,” he said. “They are completely chemical-free and affordable compared to other sweets in the market. The taste and aroma of Rajjar sweets last for months.”

During a visit to Rajjar Bazaar, the heart of the Rajar sweet market, long lines of eager customers were seen waiting patiently to purchase the beloved sweet.

The market, which once centered around general trade, now stands as a bustling sweets market during the days leading up to Eid. People from various districts of KP flock to the area, both to purchase Rajar sweets and to send them as gifts to loved ones living in other parts of the country or abroad.

On the eve of Eid, the demand for Rajar sweets—and other traditional treats—has skyrocketed in Peshawar.

As families prepare for the celebrations, they serve a variety of traditional sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Ras Malai, Barfi, and Jalebi to honor the occasion and strengthen bonds with relatives and friends.

However, it is Rajar Mithai that takes center stage on Eid.

Rajar Mithai has long been a staple in homes across KP, especially in towns like Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda.

Its popularity during festive occasions such as Eid and weddings is undeniable, with many households preparing large quantities to share with guests.

In fact, Rajjar Mithai is so cherished that it is now exported to various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, and several middle Eastern and Western nations, where it is sent as a special gift.

For residents like Sundas Amin, a statistics lecturer, Rajar Mithai holds a special place on Eid. “It’s my favorite sweet for special occasions, especially Eid,” she said.

“It’s served at every house and hujra (guest house) in Charsadda. Its delicious taste and affordable price make it a favorite among guests and hosts alike.”

The demand for Rajar Mithai continues to soar during Eid days, with many shopkeepers investing heavily to meet the needs of customers.

Arshad Ali, a local sweet dealer in Peshawar, noted that he had brought 200 kilograms of Rajar sweet from Charsadda to sell, and had already sold 100 kilograms in just a few days.

“The taste of Rajar sweets is what makes them stand out from other sweets in the market,” he said.

For people like Khurshid Khan, a government employee from Nowshera, Rajar Mithai is more than just a treat—it’s a part of family tradition.

“I have purchased 10 kilograms of Rajar Mithai for my family as special Eid gifts,” he said. “It’s an affordable and delicious way to celebrate the occasion.”

In addition to their local appeal, traders believe there is untapped potential for Rajar sweets in international markets.

Many are hopeful that with better marketing and export opportunities, Pakistan could generate valuable foreign exchange from this cherished confection.

Shopkeepers and traders are now calling for industry status for Rajar Mithai, hoping it will elevate the product and create more opportunities for growth and recognition on a global scale.

As Eidul Fitr are likely to be celebrated on Monday (tomorrow), the streets of KP continue to buzz with excitement, with traditional sweets like Rajar Mithai at the heart of the celebrations—drawing both locals and visitors alike to partake in the joy of the festive season.