4 arrested as DNA evidence solves girl’s murder

Bahawalpur police have solved the case of an 11-year-old girl’s alleged rape and murder in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) released DNA test results and other forensic evidence, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

According to police officials, the suspects include the victim’s two maternal uncles and two other close relatives. All four have been taken into custody, where they reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. The case was initially registered on Saturday against unknown suspects at Saddar Police Station.

Authorities have confirmed that further interrogation is underway as they continue their investigation.