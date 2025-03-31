Shaukat Khanum – A lifeline for cancer patients

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) hosted an iftar dinner and a donation drive on March 7 in Lahore. SKMT organised this event to honour its donors and supporters as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign.

As the event begin, a child recited a naat in a beautiful voice. His name was Noor Muhammad, a 14 years old cancer survivor. He had bone cancer and lost his left leg and got treated at SKMCH. His story is full of resilience for the cancer patients. He fought with bone cancer at the age of just 12 years and defeated it bravely.

However, he was not alone in this battle against cancer. It was not just his resilience which defeated cancer but it was also the contributions of the SKMT donors which ensured he received life-saving treatment. His story stands as a beacon of hope and perseverance, inspiring countless cancer patients to keep fighting with courage and faith. Muhammad now wants to pay back and aims to research in the field of bone cancer to help others facing the same battle which he conquered with the help of SKMT.

It is not just the story of a single child but countless other have similar stories to Muhammad who fought cancer and reclaimed their lives at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Shaukat Khanum had provided free treatment to over 75% of its patients in last 30 years ensuring that people don’t lose their lives due to financial constraints.

Since its inauguration, SKMT has spent over Rs107 billion on treating deserving cancer patients. This is the result of the endless support and generosity of the friends of SKMT. Their consistent support of SKMT have saved uncountable lives and gave hope to thousands of others.

For 2025, the estimated budge for SKMT is Rs38 billion. During the event in Lahore alone, over Rs330 million was pledged by its donors in just two hours, showing their trust and unwavering support for SKMT.

Despite the malicious propaganda and anti-Shaukat Khanum campaigns in the country, in an effort to politicize SKMT, the pledge of Rs330 million shows that its donors trust SKMT’s transparency. As Mr. Ahmed Qureshi, a donor since 2009, during the event praised the SKMT, stating, “Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is a blessing not only for patients but also for donors, who can trust its transparency.” Donors like Qureshi strengthens the SKMT’s credibility and its role as a lifeline for cancer patients across Pakistan.

SKMT is a blessing for countries like Pakistan where health facilities are limited. A third-world country where people finds it difficult to afford treatments of minor diseases, SKMT is providing free state-of-the-art cancer treatment to its 75% patients.

SKMT should be supported in its fight against cancer by any means. Since every rupee counts and makes a difference just as little drops of water make the mighty ocean, support it according to your comfort, donate as much as you can and become part of the life-saving mission in the fight against cancer. Your support today can help change lives tomorrow.