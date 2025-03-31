Mohsin Naqvi visits Shaheed Major Saad’s family in AJK

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited the residence of Shaheed Major Saad bin Zubair in Azad Kashmir. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Shaheed Major Saad’s father, Muhammad Zubair Khan, mother, brother, and other family members and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of their young son. He offered Fateha for Shaheed Major Saad and prayed for the bereaved family’s patience. Mohsin Naqvi consoled Shaheed Major Saad’s family and appreciated their high morale. The Interior Minister paid tribute to the bravery of Shaheed Major Saad bin Zubair in powerful words. He said martyr Major Saad bin Zubair attained the great status of martyrdom, and the nation is proud of his eternal acrifice. Mohsin Naqvi said a brave son like Major Saad is an unforgettable asset of the nation. Our resolve has been further strengthened by seeing the high morale of Shaheed Major Saad’s parents, Mohsin Naqvi said. He said the spirit of the parents of martyr Major Saad is commendable and a source of pride. We believe that martyrs always live, and martyr Major Saad will always live in our hearts, Mohsin Naqvi said. Major Saad bin Zubair was martyred a few days ago in Sambaza area of Zhob.