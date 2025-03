PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz to celebrate Eid in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Lahore at Jati Umra. Federal Interior Minister will also spend Eid with his family in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif will offer Eid prayers at Model Town, while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will offer their prayers at Jati Umra. Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will also celebrate Eid in Lahore.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan will observe Eid in his hometown, Kasur. Talal Chaudhry will offer their Eid prayers in Faisalabad. Meanwhile, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal (Narowal), Rana Tanveer (Muridke), and Mohsin Naqvi (Lahore) will also celebrate Eid in their respective hometowns.