The Punjab government has officially enacted “The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Act 2025,” a landmark legislation aimed at establishing bazaars to provide essential commodities at regulated prices while fostering business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Following its approval by the Punjab Assembly and subsequent assent from the provincial government, the act is now in effect across the entire province. The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) will function as a 12-member entity chaired by an appointee of the Chief Minister. Its membership includes ex-officio administrative secretaries from departments such as industries, commerce and investment, finance, and the Planning and Development Board, alongside those overseeing price control and commodities management.

The authority’s composition also features four technical experts—one of whom must be a woman—and two Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), including at least one female, nominated by the Chief Minister. The Director-General (DG) of PSBA will serve as both a member and the secretary, with the body mandated to convene at least monthly. Funded by the government and supplemented by additional revenue streams, the PSBA is required to present an annual performance report to the Punjab Assembly for approval. The act also grants legal indemnity to the authority, shielding it from lawsuits or proceedings when officials act in good faith. The Punjab government retains the power to formulate rules, while the PSBA is tasked with developing regulations to execute its objectives.

Leading this transformative initiative is Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, a seasoned expert with over 15 years of experience in public sector reform, financial restructuring, and strategic governance. Having guided the transition from the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) to the PSBA, Ahmad views the shift as a pivotal moment. “This legislative framework empowers us with greater control over land acquisition, procurement, and governance,” he stated. With an independent DG and a structured board, he emphasized that the authority will accelerate decision-making, minimize bureaucratic hurdles, and secure financial sustainability for long-term impact.

Ahmad revealed that the PSBA has secured Rs3.4 billion in government funding to construct 13 new model bazaars, all currently underway and slated for completion by July-August 2025. These strategically positioned bazaars aim to improve access to essential goods, especially in areas with limited retail options. “They’ll serve as a cornerstone for economic resilience and public welfare, not just in Pakistan but as a potential model for broader regions,” he added. Ahmad envisions a self-sustaining, tech-driven supply chain that could inspire replication across Pakistan, enhancing socioeconomic stability and food security nationwide.

To ensure transparency, stall and outlet allocations in the new bazaars will be managed through an electronic balloting system open to the public, offering one-year renewable leases. Monthly rents will range from Rs8,000 to Rs15,000, covering utilities, electricity, cleaning, parking, and service charges. Looking ahead, Ahmad outlined plans to extend sahulat bazaars to the tehsil level, with ongoing efforts alongside the Board of Revenue and district officials to acquire state land in locations like Noshera Virkan, Burewala, Jalalpur (Multan), and Sangla Hill (Nankana Sahib). Feasibility studies are also in progress for Attock, Bahawalnagar, Murree, Rahim Yar Khan, and Talagang.

Reflecting on recent achievements, Ahmad highlighted the PSBA’s impact during Ramzan, where bazaars offered a 35% price reduction compared to market rates and a 7% discount below District Commissioner rates, alongside a free home delivery service to enhance accessibility. As the driving force behind this initiative, Ahmad’s leadership builds on his extensive background in public policy and innovation, steering Punjab toward a future of equitable access to essential goods and sustainable economic growth.