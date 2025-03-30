Imran Khan to receive ‘four suits, shoes, waistcoat for Eid’

Ahead of Eidul Fitr, belongings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan have been delivered to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

According to sources, the items sent for the PTI founder include four new outfits for Eid, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat.

The sources added that the clothes would be handed over to the prison authorities for delivery to the PTI founder. He has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court had ordered the jail authorities to provide books to the ousted prime minister and allow him to speak with his children.

The court had issued directives in response to petitions filed by the PTI founder, instructing the jail officials to ensure the immediate provision of books.

The court further ordered that Khan must be allowed to speak with his children before Eid, noting that the festival is a religious occasion and the petitioner should be granted the opportunity to talk to his children without delay.

Speaking to the media upon returning from Adiala jail, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik had said that prison authorities refused to receive the court’s orders. He explained that jail staff initially took photographs of the court order to send to the superintendent, then called for the file, only to return it without processing it.

Malik added that the jail authorities insisted the court orders be sent via official mail.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored visiting days for Khan, allowing people to meet him every Tuesday and Thursday.

Only those individuals whose names are provided by the PTI founder’s coordinator Salman Akram Raja will be permitted to meet him.

The development in the legal saga pertaining to the former prime minister’s visitation rights as IHC Acting Chief Justice Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the combined pleas on the said issue.

The three-member bench, which also includes Justice Arbab Tahir and Justice Azam Khan, was formed by Justice Dogar last week who also merged various petitions about Khan’s meeting rights in response to a plea filed by jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum.

Before this, the Adiala jail Superintendent Anjum, using his discretionary powers, had limited the former premier’s meetings to Tuesdays.