Talal Ch to represent Pakistan at UK Border Summit

Minister of State for Interior Talal Ch is visiting the United Kingdom to attend the “Border Security Summit 2025” on the directives of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The summit, held in London, is set to host delegations from 40 countries, including Pakistan. Speaking ahead of the summit, Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international cooperation in combating organised immigration crimes. He emphasized the need for global partnerships to enhance border security and tackle illegal immigration networks. During his visit, the minister also offered Eid prayers in London and spent time with the Pakistani community, engaging with expatriates on various matters.