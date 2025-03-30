Sindh begins phase-wise ban enforcement on Qingqi rickshaws

In a bid to address increasing traffic woes as well as fatal accidents in the metropolis, the authorities have decided to introduce a phase-wise ban on Qingqi rickshaws starting from restrictions on major roads.

As per the new Traffic and Road Safety laws, finalised in a meeting headed by the inspector general of police, Qingqi rickshaws are now prohibited from entering five major roads.

These routes include Shaheen Complex to Tower via II Chundrigar Road, Metropole intersection to Star Gate on Sharea Faisal, Lily intersection to Submarine Underpass on Khaliq uz Zaman Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Liaquatabad No 10 Gharibabad to National Stadium and Drigh Road till Sohrab Goth on Rashid Minhas Road.

The move comes against the backdrop of worsening traffic congestion in the city coupled with an alarming increase in traffic accident-related fatalities which have resulted in the deaths of at least 207 people coupled with another 2,623 wounded in the ongoing year so far.

The authorities, in response to widespread criticism from the public and various sections of society due to rising deaths, had banned unregistered vehicles in Karachi and had also revised dumper’s timings in the city which are now only allowed to operate from 10pm to 6am.

Mandatory left lane for motorcyclists

Under the new traffic rules – applicable on transporters, motorcycle riders and Qingqi rickshaws – will see a strict crackdown against water-spilling tankers as well as those failing to wear helmets while riding motorcycles.

Also, riders would also be required to ensure that their headlights, tail lights and indicators are duly maintained and in satisfactory condition.

Furthermore, registration number plates should be visible on both sides and drivers are required to utilise rearview mirrors and possess driving licences at all times

Lane restriction will be mandatory for motorcyclists to drive on the left side of the road and would result in fines if they are found riding in the middle, or right.

Compulsory tracker, dashcam

Additionally, GPS trackers, dashcam, rearview and cabin camera have been declared mandatory so that evidence can be preserved, assessed and analysed in case of an accident.

The meeting also directed oil tankers to ensure the provision of buffer plates.

With the installation of modern traffic monitoring system and automatic number plate recognition cameras, motorcyclists and vehicles breaking red signals and stopping farther than the marked line will be identified – and fined.

The huddle also discussed the installation of speed cameras to enforce the speed limit, as well as lane-monitoring cameras to identify vehicles travelling in the wrong lane.

It was also decided that additional fine of Rs2,500 will be imposed for repeat violators.