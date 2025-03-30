Sindh Govt, Indus Hospital partner to establish Korangi Indus Hospital

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the under-construction Indus Hospital, established by the Sindh government in collaboration with Indus Hospital & Health Networks (IHHN) at Korangi Crossing, the project will be inaugurated shortly.

The IHHN Board Chairman, Abdul Karim Paracha, Chairman of the Resource Generation Committee Salim Razak Tabani, the Board of Directors Khalid Khanani, President Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO Dr Syed Zafar Zaidi, Executive Directors Dr Muhammad Amin Chinoy, Dr Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf, Syed Shahab Akhtar, and Syed Mashhood Rizvi received the CM.

Murad Ali Shah visited different wards of the hospital, including Adult Wards, Operating Rooms, Surgical ICUs, Family Medicine Clinics, Consultant Clinics

Dr Bari told the CM that in the first phase, a 90-bed emergency department has been launched, with plans for the hospital to expand to a capacity of 1,380 beds in the near future.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the hospital and received a briefing on the project. During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah stated that the Korangi Indus Hospital would be the third major healthcare facility in Karachi, following Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital. “This hospital will provide free treatment to patients,” the chief minister affirmed.

Dr. Bari highlighted that the Korangi Indus Hospital would operate as a paperless facility and would feature specialised wards for neurosciences and adult oncology. “This project would not have been possible without the support of the Sindh Chief Minister,” Dr. Bari acknowledged.

CM Murad Ali Shah also announced that a separate Mother and Child Block would be constructed at Badin Hospital, which is also managed by the Indus Hospital Network. “The Indus Network is providing top-quality healthcare services, and we are committed to enhancing medical facilities across Sindh,” the CM added.

The chief minister further emphasised his vision to promote nursing as a vital profession to inspire more young people to pursue careers in this field.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made a surprise visit to the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Highway, inspecting ongoing development projects without any official protocol.

During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah reviewed the construction progress of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and directed authorities to ensure its completion within the next three months. “The completion of this interchange will provide a separate route for DHA and Korangi traffic on Bhutto Highway,” the CM said.

Mr Shah also instructed officials to expedite work on the Korangi Causeway Bridge, emphasising its early completion to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Additionally, CM Murad Ali Shah called for the swift opening of the Bhutto Highway Quaidabad Interchange, directing authorities to hasten the final preparations.