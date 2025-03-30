Shopkeepers fined for overpricing

Crackdown Continued against vendors found involved in overpricing in Shaheed Benazirabad and19 shopkeepers were Imposed fines to the tune of Rs10,600.

The raiding teams led by Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars in all Talukas initiated action against shopkeepers charging excessive prices for essential commodities, on the instructions of deputy commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars from all four tehsils reviewed the prices of essential goods, including grocery items, vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products.

As a result, fines totaling were imposed on 19 shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing. The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring price control and taking strict action against profiteering to provide relief to the public.