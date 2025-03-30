Speeding car kills woman, leaves two injured in Delhi Colony

CCTV emerged on Sunday after a speeding car killed woman and left two injured on Khaliq uz Zaman Road in the Delhi Colony.

As per the CCTV footage , the tragic traffic accident occurred at 6:45 AM, claiming the life of a woman named Samina and injuring two others. The horrifying incident, caught on CCTV, shows the victims standing on the roadside with two other individuals moments before the crash.

Suddenly, a high-speed car appeared and struck all three women. The impact was so severe that the women were flung into the air before crashing to the ground, lying motionless. The two men standing nearby managed to run back in time upon seeing the speeding vehicle.

The footage also shows the car spinning on the road after the collision and sustaining visible damage. Bystanders quickly rushed toward the vehicle. The injured women were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but Samina could not survive.

The driver was arrested and taken to Frere Police Station. According to police officials, both parties later reached a mutual settlement at the station.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.