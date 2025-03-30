Bilwal will offer Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has a busy schedule of engagement in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Neodero here Monday.

He will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPAs Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari,and others party workers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

After offering Eid prayers, he will also visit the mausoleum of former prime ministers and slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and others’ graves to offers Fateha and place floral wreaths.

The PPP Chairman will also exchange Eid ul Fitr greetings with MNAs, MPAs, leaders, Party workers, notables, office bearers and general public in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Neodero House.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold special meetings with the Party MNAs and MPAs at Neodero House.