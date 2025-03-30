Historic Mohenjo-Daro ruins closed for tourists during Eid holidays

The historical ruins of Mohenjo-Daro will remain closed to tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, announced Zaheeruddin Jokhio, curator of the ancient site. According to the report, Jokhio stated that thousands of visitors flock to historical sites during holidays, causing severe damage to the remains of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. “Mohenjo-Daro is a World Heritage site, and it is the government’s responsibility to preserve and protect it,” Jokhio emphasized. However, visitors will still have access to the Mohenjo-Daro Park and Museum, but entry to the ruins will be rest.