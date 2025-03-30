Shaping Future Through Role Models

All of us admire one or the other person who made his name and fame in this world with his hard work and other physical or nonphysical traits. Such people of a nation are called role models for the youth of the nation.

Such role model personalities are available in every time and clime and in almost every department of human life. As such, these can be found in sociopolitical, scientific, or humanities fields. Youth admire such people and wish to inculcate all such characteristics of head and heart among them so that they could also maintain the same status or find the similar kind of love or success.

But these days because of the multiple influences of colonization, postcolonial and globalization, the youth in Pakistan has begun to look towards the likes of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg or Bill Gates because of the most probable and misunderstood dearth of any such mega personalities in our country.

Muslim history is replete with role models which have been venerated over time but unfortunately only warriors and fighters have been presented as role models while ignoring the contributions of socialists, psychologists, scientists and travelers and if at all they were mentioned, were done so only as a passing reference. The world has gone much ahead where only warriors were eulogized. Now the world has a different protocol of role models.

The same is the case for Pakistani youth. We need to present the life of so many Pakistanis who did great pieces of work in social. Political and scientific areas and were recognized and appreciated by the world. There’s no dearth of such minds in Pakistan. The only need is that their personalities and the jobs done by them may be appreciated and their contributions may be recognized and presented at sociopolitical level in a favorable light so that our youth may see that there are opportunities and chances of being recognized positively.

These role models can be found in the education sector as many have raised huge educational infrastructure with their hard work and effective planning. The same is the case of self-development that many professors created proactively high-sounding repute for them by being innovative and productive in many ways.

The same is the case with doctors and engineers of Pakistan who not only in Pakistan but also outside Pakistan gave humanity the marvelous inventions and innovations. Then the area of sports and games where many became icons based on their natural talent and dexterity. The field of arts and movies is also not without appreciable role models who became examples for the world. These individuals had one common trait that with their hard labor over the years, they brought success not only to themselves but also glory to the nation. For instance, Abdusttar Eidhi is one of the dominant figures of social service, who founded the largest foundation to serve humanity and dedicated his life for the poor and the destitute.

Similarly, scientists like Dr Abdussalam made their name with their dedication and professionalism and became the first Nobel laureate in physics. Arfa Kareem is again another youngest Microsoft certified professional who is an inspiration Pakistani youth to excel in modern technology. Dr. Adeeb Rizwi founded Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation to provide free health care to thousands of patients. Samina Baig again became a symbol of resilience and empowerment through her skills in mountain climbing.

Jehangir khan made his mark in squash game and won consecutive 55 matches and became the global ambassador of Pakistani sports legacy. Muniba Mazari is another role model who became the first wheelchair-based TV host, artist and activist. But unfortunately, very little is known to the youth about all these and many more role models in Pakistan.

Moreover, a concerning trend has emerged-many young people aspire to achieve wealth overnight without investing years of hard work and experience. When this unrealistic expectation does not materialize-because success is rarely instantaneous, the resulting frustration can be overwhelming. To counter this, we must shift our focus toward meaningful aspirations beyond just financial success. While financial success is an inevitable part of modern life, it should be pursued alongside a greater mission: leaving a legacy that benefits humanity.

To enhance academic performance and promote meaningful engagement among youth, it is crucial to integrate them into positive sociopolitical roles. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by popularizing the essential leading figures in various fields and actively connecting their contributions with young people. This not only inspires but also provides tangible role models for the next generation. By fostering such interactions, students can be encouraged to adopt values like honesty, discipline, and continuous self-improvement.

This exchange of wisdom and ambition can transform an entire society into a dynamic, progressive entity rather than one that succumbs to stagnation. Empowering youth with role models and direct mentorship will not only contribute to individual growth but also to the collective advancement of society.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@ hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee