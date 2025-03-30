Eid amidst Suffering

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid: a festival symbolizing joy, gratitude, and unity. However, in the face of unprecedented political, economic, and security crises, particularly in Pakistan, one must question: can true happiness exist amidst suffering, oppression, and despair?

More than 51,000 innocent civilians in Gaza have been brutally killed by Israeli forces in what many see as a continuation of the Greater Israel plan – an expansionist strategy supported by anti-Muslim global powers. The people of Palestine face relentless genocide, with Israel tightening its grip not only on Gaza but also eyeing strategic control over Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, US forces are conducting airstrikes, further weakening the country’s infrastructure and diminishing its population and military capabilities. The Middle East has already witnessed the destruction of Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

The situation in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached an alarming level. Separatist movements in Baluchistan are gaining momentum, with India, Afghanistan, the US, and the UK allegedly supporting the cause of an independent Baluchistan. In KPK, the resurgence of militant groups and cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan has further exacerbated instability. Terrorist activities in the region continue to grow, with attacks on security forces and civilians becoming more frequent. If these threats are not addressed with urgency, Pakistan risks losing control over these regions, leading to a catastrophic outcome for national integrity.

Terrorism has resurged in Pakistan, spreading fear among the masses. Lawlessness has reached unprecedented levels, with citizens being abducted, killed, or imprisoned without due process. Street crimes are rampant, and many people no longer feel safe even within their own homes. The government’s inability to address these security threats has only deepened public despair.

At this critical juncture, Pakistan’s political and religious leaders must set aside their egos, personal agendas, and power struggles to prioritize national stability and integrity. The ruling government, opposition parties, military establishment, and religious factions must recognize that the survival of Pakistan is at stake. Instead of engaging in divisive politics and blame games, they must work collectively to bring peace and stability to the country. A unified approach is the only way to prevent external forces from exploiting Pakistan’s internal weaknesses. Without sincere and immediate collaboration, Pakistan risks plunging further into chaos, making recovery even more difficult.

The essence of Eid lies in joy, thanksgiving, and celebration following a month of fasting, prayer, and devotion. However, this year, millions of Pakistanis have faced an excruciating Ramadan-many without sufficient food for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (open breakfast at sun set). How can 250 million Pakistanis feel the spirit of Eid when hunger gnaws at their stomachs and financial ruin hangs over their heads?

