Nepal picks Stuart Law as cricket head coach

Former Australian cricketer Stuart Law has been appointed as the head coach of the Nepal men’s cricket team on a two-year contract, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) confirmed.

Law replaces Monty Desai, whose tenure ended in February 2024 after two years in charge. Law brings extensive coaching experience, having recently worked with the USA men’s team. He has previously served as head coach for Bangladesh and West Indies, while also taking on interim coaching roles with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Additionally, he has coached Bangladesh’s Under-19 team and led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final in 2012.In Australia, Law has held multiple coaching roles, including serving as a batting coach for the national team, working with Cricket Australia’s Centre of Excellence, and coaching the Under-19 squad. As a player, he represented Australia in 54 ODIs and one Test match.

Under former coach Monty Desai, Nepal showed signs of progress, securing a 3-0 T20I series whitewash over the USA and achieving their second-ever T20 World Cup qualification in 2024, though they failed to win a game in the tournament.