Mahira Khan delights fans by remaking Chand Nawab’s Eid reporting scene

Mahira Khan never fails to grab attention, whether it’s through her work or her engaging social media posts.

This time, the Raees actress took fans by surprise by recreating journalist Chand Nawab’s legendary Eid reporting clip.

On Saturday, Mahira shared a fun reel on Instagram, reenacting the viral 2008 clip where Chand Nawab struggled to report from a crowded railway station as people departed for Eid celebrations.

The actress, who was shooting at a train station for her upcoming film, couldn’t resist bringing the moment back to life. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Eid aaney waali hai aur train station pe shoot thi – Chand Nawab toh banta hai.”

Chand Nawab’s frustrated yet amusing reporting style became an internet sensation, especially after Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed a character inspired by him in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. She has an exciting lineup of projects ahead and is currently filming an Eid telefilm alongside Wahaj Ali.