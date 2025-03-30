Mikey Madison makes ‘SNL’ hosting debut

Mikey Madison made her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting debut on March 29. The actress, who won 2025 Oscars for the Best Actress in Anora, was joined by country music singer Morgan Wallen as the musical guest.

During her opening monologue, Madison, who played sex worker in the film, also joked about performing her own stunts.

“So, it does kind of bother me when people assume it wasn’t actually me on the pole, cause it was and I can prove it right now,” Madison said as she walked over to a stripper pole on stage.

However, the scene humorously cuts to a stunt double performing an elaborate routine. Moments later, Madison reappeared, flipping her hair and winking at the camera.

Throughout the night, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress starred in various skits.

The SNL debut comes after Madison’s breakthrough performance in Anora, a film directed by Sean Baker.

During her 2025 Oscars acceptance speech for Anora, Mikey Madison acknowledged her team, fellow nominees and the sex-worker community.

“I also just want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience,” the actress said.