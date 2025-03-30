‘Kaffara’ joins the prestigious 2 billion views club

Pakistani dramas continue to make waves in the digital space, consistently breaking viewership records and captivating audiences worldwide, especially in India.

Once, reaching a billion views was considered a massive feat, but with global access via YouTube, the new benchmark has shifted to 2 billion views and beyond.

The latest drama to achieve this milestone is Kaffara, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment. Starring Ali Ansari and Laiba Khan, the drama aired in 2024 with 90 episodes and concluded on October 17. Despite ending months ago, its popularity continues to soar, recently surpassing 2.6 billion views. Many are calling it an ‘all-time blockbuster’ in Pakistani drama history.

Meanwhile, Jaan Nisar, featuring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, holds the record for being the fastest Pakistani drama to reach 2 billion views on YouTube.

Tere Bin-4+ billion views

Khuda Aur Mohabbat – 3 billion views

Kaffara-2.6 billion views

Jaan Nisar-2 billion views

With Pakistani dramas achieving global popularity and digital dominance, the 2 billion views club is only expected to grow in the coming years.