Anne Heche’s son Homer selling her assets amid $4.1 million in claims

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon tying up some loose ends. Nearly three years after the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress died following a tragic car crash, her oldest son is making an attempt to sell her assets in order to settle $4.1 million dollars in claims against her estate. In his second verified status report filed since he was named the permanent special administrator of his late mother’s estate in 2022 obtained by E! News, Homer stated that the “estate is not yet in a condition to be closed.” Going on to list several creditor acclaims against the estate, the document states that the 23-year-old is “actively engaged in continued attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the remaining claims against the Estate and has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors.” Adding that Homer is “cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation,” the report concludes that the estate remains insolvent. E! News has reached out to Homer’s reps but has not heard back.