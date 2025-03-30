AJK takes action to prevent cigarette smuggling during eid holidays

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has stepped up efforts to stop the smuggling of non-duty paid cigarettes. Authorities are taking extra measures ahead of the Eid holidays. Intelligence reports indicate that smugglers plan to use the holiday period to transport illegal cigarettes into Pakistan. In response, the government has imposed Section 144 from March 31 to April 2.

Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue, Muhammad Ali Asghar, has ordered heightened surveillance. Authorities will monitor key transit points to prevent the illegal trade of tobacco products. This action follows a recent operation in which AJK Inland Revenue and local police seized a large shipment of non-duty paid cigarettes in Bhimber.

Earlier, an Excise Mobile Squad intercepted a suspicious vehicle carrying 70 cartons of Kisan brand cigarettes. The consignment was not accompanied by the required legal documents. The cigarettes had been loaded from the National Tobacco Factory in Bhimber and were destined for Nowshera Virkan. Authorities took immediate action, seizing the cargo and sealing the factory.

Following the successful operation, AJK has strengthened its enforcement efforts. The government is determined to prevent any further smuggling during the Eid period. Section 144 remains in effect to ensure a crackdown on illegal cigarette shipments.