Trump sets deadline: 25-50% tariffs on Russian oil if no ceasefire in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would impose secondary tariffs of 25% to 50% on Russian oil if Moscow blocks efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump stated that these tariffs could start within a month unless there is a ceasefire. He emphasized his anger after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s leadership and suggested undermining Zelenskiy’s position.

Trump, in a phone interview, expressed his frustration with Putin and vowed to discuss the situation with him this week. He has repeatedly promised during his 2024 presidential campaign to end what he calls the “ridiculous” war in Ukraine. Trump has also called for new elections in Ukraine and criticized Zelenskiy, labeling him a dictator. Trump’s remarks underscore his hardline stance toward Russia and his desire to use economic pressure to force a resolution to the war.

Putin recently suggested Ukraine could be temporarily administered for new elections and key agreements, potentially sidelining Zelenskiy. Trump stated that if a deal to end the war was not reached, he would impose tariffs on Russian oil. He made it clear that anyone buying Russian oil would be banned from doing business in the U.S. Trump’s decision to target Russian oil is part of his broader strategy to curb Russian influence and pressure Putin into ceasing military actions in Ukraine.

Trump mentioned that while Putin knows he is angry, they have a “very good relationship.” He added that the anger would “dissipate quickly” if Putin takes the right actions to end the conflict. Trump’s statement signals his willingness to take aggressive measures against Russia, highlighting his focus on resolving the Ukraine crisis during his campaign.