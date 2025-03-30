No interruptions this eid: SSGC guarantees steady gas supply for festivities

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has made a crucial promise to ensure uninterrupted and reliable gas supply during the upcoming Eidul Fitr 2025 celebrations. The company has assured its customers that they will experience smooth gas services throughout the festive period. Gas supply will remain stable, starting from Chaand Raat and continuing through the third day of Eid, until midnight. This ensures that people across the region can enjoy the holiday without worrying about gas disruptions.

SSGC’s management is taking proactive steps to prevent any interruptions during this busy period. With high demand expected during the Eid festivities, the company has put in place special measures to maintain a steady flow of gas, particularly during peak hours. From cooking large meals to hosting gatherings, families will be able to celebrate freely, knowing gas supply will be one less thing to worry about.

As Eid approaches, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today to sight the Shawwal moon, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the first day of Eid is anticipated to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. This timing aligns with SSGC’s commitment to ensuring that gas services are readily available for everyone celebrating.

To further reassure customers, SSGC has emphasized that its 24/7 operational helpline, 1199, is always available. In case of any gas-related concerns or issues, customers can easily reach out for immediate assistance, ensuring peace of mind throughout the Eid celebrations. SSGC’s dedication to seamless service during this festive period highlights its commitment to supporting the community during this special time.