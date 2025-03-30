Syria forms new transitional government under president Al-Sharaa

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a new transitional government on Saturday. The 23-member cabinet is a major step away from the Assad family’s rule. It aims to rebuild the country and improve relations with the West.

The new government includes ministers from different ethnic and religious groups. Yarub Badr, an Alawite, will lead the transportation ministry. Amgad Badr, a Druze, will head the agriculture ministry, and Hind Kabawat, a Christian, becomes the social affairs and labor minister.

Some officials from the previous government will stay in their roles. Murhaf Abu Qasra will remain as defense minister, and Asaad al-Shibani will continue as foreign minister. The president also created two new ministries for sports and emergencies.

Sharaa, appointed interim president in January, promised to guide Syria through this transition. He stated that elections may take up to five years due to the country’s challenges.