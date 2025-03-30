Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, March 30, 2025


Mahira Khan recreates Chand Nawab’s iconic eid reporting scene

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recreated the famous Chand Nawab Eid reporting scene in a new video. She mimicked Nawab’s style, which went viral after his reactions at a train station became widely shared.

In the video, Mahira used Nawab’s signature expressions and tone. She captioned the post, “Eid is approaching, and I had a shoot at the train station — Chand Nawab it is.”

The scene refers to when Nawab’s report was interrupted by people at a train station, leading to his frustrated reactions becoming a popular meme.

Mahira’s video quickly gained attention online. Fans of both the actress and Nawab loved her playful tribute to the iconic moment.

