Mahira Khan recreates Chand Nawab’s iconic eid reporting scene

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recreated the famous Chand Nawab Eid reporting scene in a new video. She mimicked Nawab’s style, which went viral after his reactions at a train station became widely shared.

In the video, Mahira used Nawab’s signature expressions and tone. She captioned the post, “Eid is approaching, and I had a shoot at the train station — Chand Nawab it is.”

The scene refers to when Nawab’s report was interrupted by people at a train station, leading to his frustrated reactions becoming a popular meme.

Mahira’s video quickly gained attention online. Fans of both the actress and Nawab loved her playful tribute to the iconic moment.