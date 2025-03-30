Underground blaze near Karachi refinery rages for over 30 hours

An underground fire near Korangi Crossing in Karachi has been burning for over 30 hours. It is believed the fire was caused by a methane leak after a construction firm drilled for a tube well. Despite continuous firefighting efforts, the flames remain uncontrolled.

Water, sand, and soil have been used to fight the blaze, but high gas pressure is causing the fire to resurface. According to Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed, the fire can only be controlled once the gas pressure decreases, which may take several days.

Experts warn the fire could burn for up to 10 days. The exact composition of the gas is still unknown, but authorities are collecting water samples to assist in the investigation. The Sui Southern Gas Company has confirmed there is no infrastructure near the site.

To prevent the fire from spreading, former fire chief Kazim Ali Khan recommended building earthen barriers around the site. Firefighters are continuing to work with more fire tenders and water tankers on the scene.