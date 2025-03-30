Honda Atlas exports first fully assembled vehicles to Japan

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) proudly announced its first-ever vehicle exports during a prestigious ceremony held at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The event, attended by key government officials, esteemed industry stakeholders, media representatives, key members of HACPL and the ATLAS Group of Companies marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to high-quality automotive manufacturing and global expansion.

HACPL has successfully dispatched its inaugural batch of 40 Honda CITY 1.2L units to Japan, reinforcing its position as a key player in the international automotive market. This achievement highlights HACPL’s dedication to world-class quality, reliability, and innovation, laying the groundwork for future export ventures across diverse global markets.

The ceremony commenced with the esteemed presence of Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister – Ministry of Industries & Production; Mr. Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary – Ministry of Industries & Production; Engr. Khuda Bukhsh, Chief Executive Officer – Engineering Development Board; Mr. Asim Ayaz – General Manager Policy Development Group Engineering Development Board ; Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd; and Mr. Takafumi Koike, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister – Ministry of Industries & Production, visited the HACPL plant and praised Honda’s advanced facility, strong compliance, and commitment to quality. He acknowledged Honda’s legacy, contributions to Pakistan’s automotive industry, and efforts in local manufacturing, exports, and industrial growth. He further appreciated Honda’s export initiative, recognizing it as a positive step aligned with government policy to enhance economic growth. Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd., highlighted the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and the automotive sector’s role in economic growth. Whereas, Mr. Takafumi Koike, President & CEO of HACPL emphasized Honda’s global legacy, commitment to innovation, and industry-leading technological advancements.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the official commencement of HACPL’s export journey. Dignitaries and executives joined together to celebrate this historic moment, signifying Pakistan’s growing footprint in the international automotive landscape. Following the ribbon-cutting, a tree plantation activity was held within the facility premises. This initiative underscored HACPL’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, aligning with Honda’s global vision for a greener future.

The ceremony concluded with a shared vision to boost Pakistan’s exports and economic growth. HACPL’s dedication to quality manufacturing and innovation has enabled this historic export, strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global automotive industry. This milestone sets a new benchmark for Pakistan’s automotive sector, reaffirming HACPL’s leadership in quality and innovation. As the company continues its journey of excellence, it remains committed to expanding its global footprint and driving economic growth through exports and manufacturing excellence.