Qatari business delegation to visit Pakistan after Eid

A Qatari investment delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan immediately after Eid, it was learnt on Saturday. The development came during a telephonic call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). During the meeting, the two leaders also reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen the close brotherly relations in trade and investment. “To carry forward discussions on investment, it was agreed that a delegation from Qatar shall visit Pakistan immediately after Eid,” read the PMO statement. Last year in November, the federal government informed that Qatar has pledged to invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan. Meanwhile, recalling his visit to Doha last October, the prime minister on Saturday conveyed his deep appreciation to the Amir as well as Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa, for hosting the Manzar cultural exhibition, which was inaugurated in his presence. PM Shehbaz proposed the idea of having a similar exhibition hosted in Lahore, which Al Thani accepted, read the statement.