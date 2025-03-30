Drap intensifies drive against spurious drugs

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has significantly intensified its nationwide efforts to combat the illegal sale, manufacturing, and distribution of spurious and falsified therapeutic goods.

This resolute campaign underscores DRAP’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines and medical devices. Over the past 15 days, DRAP, collaborating with provincial health authorities, executed successful enforcement actions resulting in substantial seizures, facility sealings, and legal proceedings. Notably in Lahore, operation apprehended individuals illegally selling Urografin 76% Injection, leading to confiscations and charges for violations including unlicensed sales and overpricing, with ongoing investigations. DRAP-led team in Lahore intercepted a peddler selling unregistered Lipiodol Ultra Liquid near Hameed Latif Hospital, subsequently raiding M/s Al-Waali Distributors, recovering illicit articles, sealing the premises, and initiating a formal investigation.

DRAP has also taken decisive action against the illegal manufacturing of unregistered medical devices in Islamabad. Drap conducted a surprise inspection at a facility in the Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, revealed the unlawful production and storage of plastic urine collection containers without the mandatory Establishment License, a clear violation of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, and the DRAP Act, 2012. The illegally manufactured devices were seized, and the facility was sealed. Similarly, an operation at a former pharmaceutical facility, M/s Ambro Pharmaceuticals, in the same area, uncovered the illegal manufacturing and storage of medical devices despite the prior cancellation of its Drug Manufacturing License. The premises were sealed, and the owner has been referred for stringent legal action.