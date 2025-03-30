Chapman blasts ton as NZ win first Pakistan ODI by 73 runs

Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Nathan Smith claimed four wickets Saturday as New Zealand eased to a 73-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Napier.

Chapman’s career-best 132 formed the foundation of an imposing 344-9 at McLean Park before Pakistan’s promising chase capitulated to be all out for 271 in the 45th over.

The tourists looked on track at 249-3, at that point needing 96 runs to win, with more than 11 overs remaining.

However, seamer Smith (4-60) helped to spark a late collapse, with the last seven wickets falling for 22 runs.

Earlier, the recalled Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 off 83 balls but it was his dismissal that started the rot. Salman Agha struck a defiant 58 off 48 but he was let down by a series of loose shots from lower order teammates as New Zealand moved one-up in the three-match series.

Chapman’s 111-ball innings featured 13 fours and four sixes, lifting New Zealand out of early trouble after they were asked to bat and stuttered to 50-3.

The left-hander put on 199 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (76 off 84) before the home side’s innings was finished off in record-breaking fashion by debut allrounder Muhammad Abbas. Pakista-born Abbas struck 52, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut when he reached 50 off the 24th ball he faced.

Pakistan’s seam-heavy attack capitalised on lively bounce but they were punished later. Left-arm quick Akif Javed claimed 2-55 on his international debut, but the best figures were recorded by part-time seamer Irfan Khan, who took 3-51 off five expensive overs at the death. Both teams feature numerous changes to those who played out a five-match T20 series, won 4-1 by New Zealand. The second match of the series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pakistan endured another unwanted record in the first ODI against New Zealand as their bowlers struggled with extras. After winning the toss, captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as Pakistan conceded 344 runs along with 43 extra runs, including 21 wides, 13 leg-byes, 7 byes, and 2 no-balls.

This marked the third-highest extras conceded by Pakistan in an ODI innings. The highest was 47 extras against New Zealand in Manchester (1999), while the second-highest was 44 extras against Sri Lanka (1990, Sharjah) and New Zealand (2003, Dambulla).