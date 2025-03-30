Balochistan Bleeds Again

Once again, Balochistan is in mourning. The past few days have brought a fresh wave of violence to the province: a deadly bombing in Quetta, a cold-blooded execution of bus passengers near Gwadar, and yet another reminder that for too many in Balochistan, peace is still a distant dream.

In Quetta, three lives were lost to a blast that bore the mark of sectarian hatred. On the same day, six passengers on a bus to Karachi were pulled aside, identified, and shot dead. This wasn’t random violence. It was targeted, calculated, and meant to spread fear. The echoes of these attacks stretch far beyond the crime scenes. They hit at the very idea of unity in Pakistan’s most wounded province.

Just weeks ago, the Baloch Liberation Army hijacked a train in its desperation to be noticed by the international players. Such acts were unthinkable just a few years ago. Today, they’re happening in broad daylight.

There is a pattern here–growing boldness, greater coordination, and rising despair. Many insurgents are no longer hiding in shadows. They are operating with renewed confidence, some with weapons and training suspected to be coming from across the Afghan border. The return of the Taliban has shifted regional dynamics, and we are feeling the consequences.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: force alone won’t fix this.

Pakistan has poured troops and resources into the province for years. Some operations have neutralized dangerous militants, no doubt. But the violence returns, again and again. Why? Because the roots of this conflict go far deeper than any battlefield.

Talk to ordinary Baloch citizens and you’ll hear the same stories: resources taken, voices ignored, promises broken. Balochistan doesn’t need just security; it needs trust. That means real investment, real inclusion, and real dialogue. Ignoring grievances doesn’t make them disappear. If anything, it hands them to those eager to exploit them with guns.

The blood spilled this week should not be just another entry in a news cycle. It should be a turning point. Because if we keep responding to complex pain with only promises, Balochistan will keep bleeding.

And we, as a country, will keep losing. *