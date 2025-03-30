Salman Khan wants to work with Janhvi and Ananya but what’s holding him back?

Amid all the criticism around the 31-year age gap between Salman Khan and his latest on-screen heroine Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood superstar surprised everyone expressing his desire to share the screen with young actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Salman Khan, 59, who earlier shut down trolls questioning his on-screen romance with 28-year-old Rashmika Mandanna, in his forthcoming film ‘Sikandar’, said he even wants to work with young starlets Janhvi Kapoor, 28, and Ananya Panday, 26, but is apprehensive now, due to all chatter around the age gaps.

At a recent promotional outing for his Eid release, Khan said, “People talk about the heroine of Sikandar, Rashmika I was thinking that I will work with these new girls and they will come up and become big stars. They will get bigger and better films.”

“But you people ruined it for them with all the age gap talk,” he added. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor also mentioned, “Now if I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi, I will have to think 10 times.” As journalists urged him ‘not to think’, Khan quipped, “I will think 10 times, but I’ll still do it.” As for ‘Sikandar’, Khan stars in the titular role while Mandanna plays his love interest. The ensemble cast of the action entertainer also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The AR Murugadoss directorial, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eidul Fitr 2025.