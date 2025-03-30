Zayn Malik cancels concert last minute over unforeseen circumstances

Zayn Malik’s concert on Friday was cancelled on short notice. The former One Direction star, 32, called in sick hours ahead of his gig via an Instagram post, insisting that he tried pushing through but failed. “‘I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City,” he began as he addressed the sudden cancellation on Friday. He continued, “I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it. I’m so sorry to let you down.” “The love and energy I always feel from my fans means the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding and please know I’m sending all my love to each of you x”. This show was part of the singer’s Stairway to the Sky tour, which kicked off in November 2024 shortly after his former bandmate Liam Payne’s untimely death. The sudden cancellation came a couple of days after his onstage tribute to Payne and the rest of the band on the 10th anniversary of his exit from One Direction. The singer reportedly ended up tearing up mid-performance as he opened his sold-out arena show with Night Changes-the last single Zayn ever recorded with his former bandmates Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. “It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point,” Zayn told the crowd. Zayn was the first to quit the boyband when he announced his departure on March 25, 2015.