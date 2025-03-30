KP govt apologises for civilian casualties in Mardan operation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday issued a statement apologising for civilian casualties caused by a counterterrorism operation in Mardan district’s Katlang area and said it was investigating the incident.

According to the press statement, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Saturday “based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed militants” using a remote hilltop in the area as a hideout and transit point.

“The operation successfully neutralised several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties,” it added.

The government called the development “immensely painful and regrettable” and emphasised that all efforts are made to avoid collateral damage during such operations.

“However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences.

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the affected families and stands with the affected families in this moment of grief.”

It added that immediate steps were being taken to “investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area, extend medical assistance to the injured [and] facilitate relief and compensation for the victims’ families”.

“Security forces are committed to upholding the highest standards of operational conduct and remain focused on eliminating threats while preserving civilian safety,” the statement added. “The sacrifices of our people are not forgotten, and we remain united in our resolve for peace and security in KP.”

Swat MPA Dr Amjad Ali uploaded a video statement to his Facebook page , claiming that the operation was a “drone strike” in which nine civilians were killed.

“Nine people were martyred in the strike, who have thus far been identified and some children are still missing. Dead bodies are difficult to identify because of their condition,” he added.

Dr Ali continued, “I want to ask the federal government and the authorities: what crime did these people commit? These people were grazing cattle in the mountains and hail from Swat. These mountainous areas in Swat and Mardan are connected.

“The real problem is that we are not being allowed to enter the area and collect the bodies,” he added. “We were told, ‘You will not collect dead bodies, you will not film videos here’. These people were locals from Swat, it is not as if they crossed the border.

“These are peaceful people who have lived here for thousands of years.”

Meanwhile, members of the Gujjar community staged a protest in KP’s Swat district against the incident. The demonstrators similarly told the media that the incident was a drone strike and that nine people belonging to the same family were killed.

The demonstrators blamed security forces for carrying out the strike, which claimed the lives of shepherds who had temporarily settled in the Katlang area for the winter before their annual migration back to Upper Swat in the summer with their livestock.

The deceased, all belonging to the Gujjar community, were identified as Hazrat Bilal, Noor Muhammad, Wazir, Amroz Khan, Shahazada alias Shah Da, two women, and two children.

Grief-stricken relatives placed the bodies on the Swat Motorway, blocking both lanes in a demonstration demanding justice. A heavy police contingent was deployed at the scene to maintain order.