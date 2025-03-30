Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid today

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr after the Shawwal crescent was sighted earlier this evening, Arab media reported.

Saudi Arabia’s moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Moon-sighting Committee also announced that Sunday, March 30, 2025, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr, with today, Saturday, March 29, being the last day of Ramadan.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, confirmed that the Shawwal crescent was successfully spotted after utilizing Sharia methods and consulting with neighboring countries. Therefore, March 30 is declared the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The minister and committee members extended their warm congratulations to UAE leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as to the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims worldwide on this joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has confirmed that the Shawwal moon was formed on Saturday at 15:58 PST.

According to SUPARCO, by sunset on Sunday, the moon will be approximately 27 hours old, making its sighting in Pakistan highly likely.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today to confirm the sighting. Zonal committees will also convene in provincial capitals to verify reports from across the country. If the moon is sighted, Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday.