Six terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

At least six terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation in Kalat District on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralised,” the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, it added.

Meanwhile, the military’s media wing said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted in the area to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, “as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.