Punjab CM orders crackdown on transporters fleecing passengers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a strict crackdown against transport owners for overcharging passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM directed authorities to take immediate legal action against violators and ensure that fixed fares are strictly implemented across all districts. She instructed Deputy Commissioners to carry out strict monitoring of bus terminals and ensure that passengers are not charged more than the approved rates. She emphasized that bus terminals must prominently display official fare lists so that travelers are well aware of the correct fares. In addition to fare regulation, the CM ordered that bus stands be kept clean and that passenger waiting areas be properly maintained. She instructed authorities to ensure adequate seating arrangements and the installation of fans at bus terminals to improve passenger comfort.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Transport Department and other relevant authorities to be present in the field and conduct regular inspections of bus stands. She stressed that officials must take swift action against transporters engaging in overcharging or other violations.

CM Maryam Nawaz made it clear that no transporter will be allowed to exploit poor passengers traveling home for Eid. She emphasized that fare lists must be prominently displayed at every bus stand, and any violations should result in immediate legal action against the offenders. The CM said that the government is committed to providing relief to the public and ensuring a smooth and affordable travel experience for Eid travelers.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated IG Punjab, RPO, DPO and the police team for foiling an attack by Khwarij terrorists on Lakhani check post in Taunsa. She said,”Police personnels have given a befitting reply to the terrorists.”