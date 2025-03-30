Centre pledges support to KP, Balochistan in combating terror

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has stated that all possible help will be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan to deal with terrorism.

The second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, in which the Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary of Interior, DG FIA, DG Passport, National Coordinator of NACTA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, National Action Plan Coordinator, and representatives from security agencies participated.

Additionally, the Law Minister of Punjab, Malik Sohaib Ahmed, Advisor Information K-P Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Interior Minister of Sindh Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar, Interior Minister of Azad Kashmir, and Interior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting.

The Secretaries of Interior and IGs of all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, participated via Zoom.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said that the Prime Minister, Army Chief, and all stakeholders are on the same page regarding the fight against terrorism. No decision will be made without consulting the provinces.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on enhancing the capabilities of the Counter-Terrorism Department in the provinces.

The Federal Minister for Interior emphasized that for effective counter-terrorism, it is crucial to fully activate the Counter-Terrorism Departments at the provincial level. In this regard, all possible assistance will be provided to K-P and Balochistan, considering the challenges they face.

He further stated that the FIA’s Counter-Terrorism Wing will be fully activated at the federal level. The meeting also reviewed the progress on the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.

During the briefing, it was stated that the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers has been granted, and work is ongoing for the establishment of Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers in all provinces.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said that after the reorganisation of the Frontier Constabulary, it is being transformed into the National Reserve Police. During this session, it was agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure better monitoring.

The meeting also decided to effectively raise the issue of terrorism with the Afghan government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Minister for Interior further stated that all institutions must ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the security of foreign nationals.

Separately, the Punjab Police on early Saturday morning were able to repel a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing three terrorists and injuring “a large number” of them, the force said in a statement.

According to social media posts by the Punjab Police, 20-25 terrorists attacked the Lakhani checkpoint in DG Khan, which lies along the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“[Police personnel] defended the check post with courage and bravery … all personnel were safe,” one of the posts read. “Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan, police teams led by District Police Officer Syed Ali took immediate action.”

The police said that one terrorist was killed during the attack while “several” were injured, later adding that two others were eliminated during a search operation launched in the area.

“[The] Punjab Police, CTD [and] other agencies cordoned off the area this morning and conducted a search operation,” the police said in a Facebook post. “During the search operation, the other two terrorists were found from different places, traces of blood were also found at different places on the escape routes.

“The terrorists fled after leaving their shoes and other belongings behind in a vigorous counter-attack,” the post added.