Condemnation of Jaffar Express Hijacking: National Resilience against Terrorism

Special Report

On March 11, Baloch separatists attacked the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in Bolan, killing several civilians and officials. Security forces responded swiftly, rescuing the hijacked passengers and eliminating nearly 50 militants in the ensuing operation.

Peace walks and painting competition were organized at different Universities to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express tragedy. The students expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims of terrorism. The students carried banners and placards with slogans such as “March 11, a Black Day” and “We stand united.” Students emphasized the importance of national unity and harmony.

During the Peace Walk, the students expressed their strong condemnation and anger against the perpetrators of terrorist acts in Balochistan and those who facilitate them. The participants of the Peace Walk demanded strict action against terrorists and their facilitators.

Terrorism Condemned & Rejected – Peace Walk at QAU

Islamabad: A peace walk was organised at Quaid-eAzam University Islamabad on Tuesday to express solidarity with the victims of the recent Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

The event, arranged by the National Institute of Psychology, Quaid-e-Azam University, attracted a large number of students from various departments. Carrying banners and placards with slogans such as “March 11, a Black Day” and “We stand united,” they expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims of terrorism. The students emphasised the importance of national unity and harmony.

The National Institute of Psychology led the event, with a large number of students participating. Holding placards and banners bearing messages of unity, they strongly condemned the March 11 attack that claimed innocent lives.

During the walk, the students expressed strong condemnation and anger against the perpetrators of terrorist acts in Balochistan and those who facilitate them. They demanded strict action against terrorists and their facilitators.

Participants called on the government to take decisive action against terrorists and their facilitators, voicing anger over the recent surge in terrorism.

Unity Against Terror: Rally at Air University

Islamabad – Shaoor society in collaboration with corporate social responsibility society of Air University organized a solidarity peace walk to express support for the victims of the Jaffer Express train attack.

A large number of students from various departments participated in the walk, standing united against terrorism.

During the walk, students carried banners and placards with slogans such as “March 11 – A Black Day” and “We Stand United” “Terror Won’t Stop Our Journey” “Jaffar Express Lives in our hearts”

Solidarity with Victims: Peace Rally at Women University

On 26 March , a Peace Walk was organized at Rawalpindi Women’s University to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express tragedy. The event was attended by a large number of teachers and students from various departments.

The participants of the Peace Walk condemned the Jaffar Express incident and terrorism, saying that everyone must play a role in making the country a hub of peace and love .

The Peace Walk was organized to express condolences with the families of the victims of the Jaffar Express tragedy and other terrorist incidents, and to condemn terrorism and extremism.

Students carried banners and placards with slogans such as “March 11, a Black Day” and “We stand united”.

The teachers emphasized that eliminating extremism is essential for peace in the country. The students reiterated their commitment to continue their efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs .

The Peace Walk was attended by students and teachers from various departments of Rawalpindi Women’s University, who condemned the Jaffar Express incident and terrorism, and emphasized national unity and harmony.

Tribute to Resilience & professional Excellence: Painting at Lok Virsa

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) hosted a heartfelt painting competition with the aim to honour the heroes of the Jaffar Express train tragedy on March 26, 2025, at the Pakistan Museum of Ethnology Hall of Exhibitions.

The event provided a platform to the university and college students of twin cities to show solidarity with the survivors of the incident.

The contest aimed to harness the imagination of young artists and honour the courage and resilience of the victims of the incident.

The participants presented their artistic skills through inspiring paintings that captured the themes of bravery, solidarity and national pride.