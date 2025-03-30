Gas pipeline of oil refinery catches fire in Karachi

A massive fire broke out in the gas pipeline of an oil refinery located in Korangi Crossing area of Karachi on late Friday night.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicle are busy in the operation to contain the blaze, which has been declared of ‘Third Grade’ intensity. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Fire brigade officials said the blaze erupted when the gas pipeline was damaged during water boring operation, adding that smoke spread in surrounding areas, creating difficulties for the residents.

Fire Officer Muhammad Zafar said fire tenders had been called from across the city to douse the blaze. He said the exact cause of the massive fire was yet to be determined.

He said the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) staff also reached the spot. Saying water is ineffective in the operation, he called for use of helicopter or dumper truck to put soil on the fire to contain it.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has contacted the chief fire officer and directed him to douse the blaze as soon as possible.