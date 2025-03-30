Bilawal directs officials to expedite pace of uplift work in his constituency

A meeting was held in Larkana chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reviewed development projects in the district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the progress of development works in the district.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Tahir Sangi, Mayor Anwar Luhur, as well as Nisar Khuhro, Jameel Soomro, Sohail Sial, Nazeer Baghio, Adil Anar, Khursheed Junejo, Ijaz Laghari, and Khair Mohammad Sheikh.

DC Larkana informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that 32 kilometers of roads connecting villages to Larkana city have been constructed.

The DC Larkana briefed him that 17 small bridges have been built over various canals, and 20 schools in NA-194 have been solarized.

The DC Larkana reported that 12 health centers destroyed by floods have been fully reconstructed, as shared during the briefing to him

The DC informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the Wagan Road leading to the Indus Highway has been converted into a two-way road.

The construction of the city’s main highway, Hyat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Road, from SSP Chowk to Chandka Bridge, has been completed, as briefed to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Road construction and repair work is underway at 27 locations across the city, according to the briefing given to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by the DC Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed authorities to further accelerate the pace of development works in his constituency, NA-194.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Seth Duni Chand Pahlomal Bhatia Hindu Dharmashala on Royal Road Al-Abbas Chowk Larkana on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over the death of merchant Sanjay Kumar, who lost his life in a firing by dacoits in Dharmashala neighborhood, and offers condolences to the bereaved family.

He met the deceased merchant Sanjay Kumar’s son Aryan Kumar, widow, Khushdaman and sister to convey his sympathies.

Bilawal also expresses condolences to Larkana Hindu Panchayat Chairman Haresh Lal, Vice Chairman Jay Raj, and Mukhi Nol Rai over Sanjay Kumar’s murder.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets prominent members of the Hindu community at the Dharmashala and expresses solidarity.

The killer and mastermind behind merchant Sanjay Kumar’s murder have been killed in a police encounter. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also speaks with Ronak Kumar Ahuja, injured in the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Nisar Khuhro, Jameel Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Naseeba Channa, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Buland Junejo, and others, offers condolences to the bereaved family.