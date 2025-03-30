Layyah police swiftly rescue abducted woman

Layyah Police, acting on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for women’s safety, swiftly apprehended a suspect who abducted and assaulted a woman. Upon receiving the report, District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem, formed a special team that demonstrated quick response, rescuing the victim safely within hours and arresting the perpetrator. The accused had abducted the woman at gunpoint from the shrine of Pir Jagi Sharif and assaulted her at an undisclosed location. Immediate legal action is being taken against him. DPO Layyah emphasized that the police are committed to enforcing CM Maryam Nawaz’s “NEVER AGAIN” campaign against violence and harassment of women. Layyah Police ensures swift action in cases of harassment and abuse, providing protection and legal support to victims. Their dedication underscores the Punjab government’s firm stance on women’s safety, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes.