SFA DG forms teams to ensure quality of food items on Eid

Director General Sindh Food Authority Asif Jan Siddiqui has formed special teams across the province under the direction of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Food Abdul Jabbar Khan to ensure the sale of the quality of food items in accordance with the principles of hygiene on Eid -ul -Fitr.

These teams have been formed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana Divisions. Director General Sindh Food Authority Asif Jan Siddiqui has said in a statement that citizens can lodge their complaints regarding the quality of food items at any time on the helpline WhatsApp number 03300116553. He assured that immediate action would be taken if a complaint was received.

He further said that Sindh Food Authority’s assigned teams would visit the centers selling food items to ensure sale in accordance with hygiene principles and actions would be taken against those who did not obey the rules of Sindh Food Authority. DG SFA Asif Jan Siddiqui warned those selling food items that on the occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr, refrain from selling substandard goods otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to SFA Act.